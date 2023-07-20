Ecobank To Appeal Honeywell’s N72bn Court Judgement





Ecobank Nigeria Limited said it will appeal a judgement by the Federal High Court in Lagos, presided over by Hon. Justice Liman, which delivered a judgment in favour of Honeywell Flour against the bank and ordered it to pay the sum of N72 billion.

The bank, in a statement issued on Wednesday said, it believes the judgment is perverse and cannot stand the test of time. It also noted that it would vigorously challenge the same, and remain confident that it can reverse this judgment at the higher courts.

“We challenged the action through a Notice of Preliminary Objection dated 16th October, 2018 whereby we challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, as (among other reasons), the action did not fall within the provisions of Section 251 (d) of the Constitution, being that the subject matter of the suit was for the Claim of Damages arising out of an Ex-Parte Order, as opposed to a Banker-Customer relationship.

Source: Leadership Newspaper