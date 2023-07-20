I’m Clean, Tobi Amusan Declares





Women’s 100m hurdles world record-holder and Nigerian super star athlete, Tobi Amusan, has dismissed a doping rule violation charge levelled against her by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The Nigerian set the current world record for the women’s 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year’s World Athletics Championships.

“Today (Wednesday) the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Amusan, in the post on her Instagram page Wednesday’s morning, vowed to resolve the charges against her before this year’s competition, set to be held next month in Budapest.

The 2023 World Athletics Championship is scheduled to hold in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of the next World Championships: I am a CLEAN ATHLETE and I am regularly; (maybe more than usual)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper