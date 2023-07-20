JIFORM Names Ahmad As Speaker At Canada Summit





A Harvard scholar and United Nations Representative on Migration and Sustainability, Nermin Karin Ahmad, has been announced as a speaker at the 4th Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) Global Migration Summit in Toronto, Canada.

The summit, scheduled to take place between October 2-14, is a hybrid event with a focus on climate change, human mobility, and sustainable investment.

A statement yesterday in Abuja signed by the president of the JIFORM, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, said that Nermin a lingua franca, an Afghanistan-American would join other esteemed speakers that included former minister of Immigration, Citizenship, and secretary of State of Canada, Gerry Weiner, now the executive director, Global Relations, Partnerships, and Customer Satisfaction, APS, Canada Startup Visas and Dr. Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey, a member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee to analyse global migration.

Source: Leadership Newspaper