JUST-IN: Unknown Disease Outbreak Kills 10 Children In Kaduna





About 10 children between the ages of three and 13 have lost their lives to a yet-to-be identified suspected respiratory track infection, which broke out in Kafanchan town of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Dr. Isaac Nathaniel, confirmed the outbreak in Kafanchan.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jema’a local government area, Hon. Yunana Markus Barde, has called on the citizens and residents alike to proactively act fast whenever they discover children from 0-13 years experiencing symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, blocked airways in the throat, excessive pains on the throat and runny nose.

The local government chairman urged that citizens should take note of such symptoms with a view to arrest the outbreak from escalating and becoming uncontrollable.

Personnel at Primary Health Care Centres across the local government, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and parents, have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper