 Sardauna Koro Urges Ashiru To Drop Petition Against Uba Sani





Sardauna Koro Babba, High Chief Enoch Fada has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State, Hon Isa Ashiru, to drop his petition seeking to upturn the victory of Governor Uba Sani.

Fada, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Abuja, said “Sani has since his inauguration been demonstrating the spirit of peace and harmony in him,” with a view to carrying everyone along in the scheme of things in the state.

According to him, Ashiru has the right to seek redress but “in a situation where the governor is showing positive signs of better days ahead, I feel a deep sense of concern to say what I think is right at this point.”

Fada, who is the spokesperson of Sardauna Forum of Nigeria who hails from Kurmin Dangana, Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State, called on Governor Sani to remain focus on his administration’s agenda for the good of the people of the state.

Source: Leadership Newspaper