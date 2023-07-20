Senator Lamido Offers N40m Scholarship To Indigent Sokoto Students





Senator Ibrahim Lamido (APC-Sokoto East), has offered a joint N40million scholarship to 1,315 indigent students from his senatorial district of Sokoto State, studying various courses at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Lamido, addressing the beneficiaries at the screening exercise in Sokoto, said the gesture was part of his commitment to ease the current hardship in his Senatorial zone.

Represented by Malam Sani Bala, the Senator said, “the students were identified through a committee across all the communities in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state.

“The benefitting students were identified through intensive screening and, each of the beneficiaries will be credited after the their documentation.

“The identified students are expected to pay the university over N80 million, which the state government had since paid half of the amount. The balance for each students will be paid as Senator Lamido’s support to them in furtherance of their studies,” he said.

Source: Leadership Newspaper