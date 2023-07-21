Arms Inflow: NANS Demands Tight Security At Borders





National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the alleged reckless and unchecked inflow of arms and ammunition into Nigeria through land borders.

Comrade Damilola Simeon Kehinde chairman, NANS, Joint Campus Committee, JCC/Ogun Axis and Comrade Ogunrombi Gbemileke

National president, Association of Ogun State Students, in a joint statement on Thursday, called on the federal government to order water-tight security around the borders across the country.

The students particularly expressed concerns over the inability of the Nigeria Customs Services, Ogun Area 1 command, to curb this illicit trade, which has continued to jeopardize the security and safety of the Nigerian people.

The statement read in part: “We are outraged and appalled by the blatant failure of the Nigeria Customs Services, Ogun Area 1 command, to curb this illicit trade, jeopardizing the security and safety of the Nigerian people.

“Several months ago, we sounded the alarm about the unhindered…





Source: Leadership Newspaper