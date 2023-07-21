DFIs Transformative Solutions Will Bridge Nigeria’s Financing Gap – Pitan





The chairman of the Association of Nigerian Development Finance Institutions, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, has emphasised the crucial role of fresh ideas, creative approaches, and collaborative efforts in bridging the financing gap and driving transformative changes that Nigeria desperately needs.

Speaking at the 3rd Association of Nigerian Development Finance Institutions Annual General Assembly in Abuja, yesterday, Pitan, who also serves as the managing director of the Bank of Industry (BoI), highlighted the pressing need for innovative financing to address Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape.

Pitan stressed that innovative financing presents a valuable tool for Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to raise additional resources for development. However, specific market failures and institutional barriers impede private investment from flowing into developing countries like Nigeria.

Asset deterioration, weak corporate governance, and risk management frameworks have hindered…





Source: Leadership Newspaper