Fuel Subsidy Removal ‘ll Speed Up Economic Growth – CSO





A civil society organisation (CSO), Stand Up Nigeria, has expressed optimism that once the monies freed from fruel subsidy removal are appropriated and plough back into the economy, all sectors of the economy will begin to witness quantum growth.

National Coordinator of the group, Sunday Attah, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday during a solidarity match, said Nigerians would soon begin to see the positive effects of fuel subsidy removal, urging them to be patient with President Bola Tinubu over the removal of subsidy on petrol.

He said already, there have been some positive gains recorded since the subsidy was removed, noting that the President has done the right thing by removing the subsidy as the advantages of doing so outweigh the disadvantages.

“The theft and diversion of Nigeria’s natural resources has gone on for years due to porous boarders and these have negatively affected the economy.

"What we now have as a result of subsidy removal is…





