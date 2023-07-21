Gov Eno, Innoson Motors Sign MoU To Cushion Transportation Hardship In A/Ibom





Determined to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on the people, Akwa Ibom state government has sealed a partnership deal with Innoson Motors, Nigeria’s first indigenous auto manufacturing company, to provide palliatives, especially in the area of transportation to the citizens.

This was made known on Thursday when the Chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma led the company’s top management on a courtesy call on the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, at the Government House, Uyo.

Chief Chukwuma praised Governor Eno, for his people-centric approach to governance, his populist gestures, and promised to partner with the State Government to ensure that the groans of the people, which is nationwide, arising from the removal of fuel subsidy is ameliorated.

“I have followed you, Your Excellency, within the media space since your inauguration and I want to say it here that you have done so well. I was moved by your story which is also my story, that we can all Arise and be that which…





Source: Leadership Newspaper