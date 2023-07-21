Mercy Chinwo Sweeps Maranatha Awards In USA





International gospel superstar, Mercy Chinwo, has cleared five awards at the prestigious Maranatha Awards USA 2023.

The dynamic and talented singer won the ‘Best Recording Gospel Artist (Africa)’, the ‘Best Gospel Album/EP (Africa)-‘Elevated’’, the ‘Best Gospel Music Video (Africa)-‘Wonder’’, the ‘Best Praise Song(Africa)-‘Wonder’’, and the ‘Best Supplication/Petition Song(Africa)-‘Confidence’’ at the event which held last weekend.

The Maranatha Awards USA is a global worship music award scheme acknowledging authentic biblical worship music.

Expressing her delight, the ‘Excess Love’ crooner took to her Instagram handle and enthused, “It wasn’t always like this; the recognition and all that you see now. I’ve had my fair share of losses, failures, and disappointment in life but the thing is, I kept going, I refused to quit; not in the face of oppositions. Quite often, I take some time to reflect upon the Grace and Mercies of God upon my life and I’m…







Source: Leadership Newspaper