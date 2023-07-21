NAF Destroys Illegal Refinery Filled With Stolen Crude Oil In Rivers 





Precision airstrikes conducted by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, have destroyed illegal refining site filled with stolen crude products in Rivers State.

Military sources said the airstrikes, which were intelligence-driven, took out an illegal oil refining site situated at Dariama village, a locality of about 20 kilometers South-west of Abonnema and 50 Kilometers South-west of Portharcourt, Rivers State capital.

According to theIi source, the illegal site was observed to be active with tanks and reservoirs filled with suspected illegal refined products.

Source: Leadership Newspaper