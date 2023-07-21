National Chairman: Crisis Brews In APC Over Choice Of Ganduje





A fresh crisis is brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the choice of former Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, as the next national chairman of the party, with his zone, the South West, staging the first protest against the move.

National vice chairman (North-West) of the party, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC governors against the choice of Ganduje as replacement for the erstwhile national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

According to him, the decision is suicidal and the height of insensitivity that may upset the zoning arrangement of the party.

With his zone championing the protest against the decision to make him the next national chairman, there are indications that the former Kano governor may be bracing for a bumpy ride, replete with stiff opposition, to the chairmanship seat of the governing party.

Lukman’s warning is coming 24 hours after reports emerged that President Tinubu and APC governors may have tipped…





Source: Leadership Newspaper