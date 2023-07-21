Oduduwa Youths Berate DSS For Defying Court Order On Emefiele’s Release





A Socio-cultural Group, Oduduwa Youths has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi for disobeying court order for the release of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria, governor Godwin Emefiele.

The group in a statement by its leader, Comrade Yomi Oladimeji, cited the different court rulings calling for Emefiele’s release.

He opined that the DSS refusal shows that the secret police is undermining the president’s rule of law records.

The statement reads, “last week the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja ordered the Department of State Services to immediately release Emefiele, from detention.”

The presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, gave the order after hearing the arguments of all parties in the matter.

Justice Hamza Muazu in his ruling observed that detention no matter how short is a breach of fundamental rights but it must be determined whether detention is legal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper