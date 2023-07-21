Sultan, Clark, Onuoha, Adebanjo, Others Seek Better Security





The founder and president of Vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha and other stakeholders have called on the federal government and the military to collectively identify and evolve effective strategies to combat insecurity and other forms of conflicts bedeviling the country.

He made the call yesterday in Abuja when Vision Africa, in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz International Centre For Inter-religious Dialogue (KAICIID) organised a roundtable on review of laws/legislations for the promotion of peace. The Bishop noted that nothing should be left to chance in the search to improve peace and security in Nigeria for the sake of future generation.

“I will however, urge us all to concentrate on exceptional issues that are integral and common to us all, but especially to our young demographic; because the core essence of this is to give the younger generation hope, because whatever we do as leaders will rub-off on them. We have a young generation that is quickly losing hope…





Source: Leadership Newspaper