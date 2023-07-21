Suspend World Bank Loan On Mass Metering, Senate Tells TCN, NERC





The Senate has called on the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to immediately suspend the World Bank funded NMMP Phase 2 in order to undertake a comprehensive review of the procurement criteria to prioritise local manufacturing and assembling.

The Senate also mandated TCN and NERC to look towards the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention funds or engage the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM).

This followed a motion sponsored by Sen Victor Umeh, Anambra Central on the urgent need to protect local meter manufacturers in the ongoing national mass metering programme of the federal government.

This is as the House of Representatives at plenary on yesterday took steps to stop the planned electricity tariff hike by Distribution Companies (DISCOS).

Consequently, the House urged the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) not to approve any increase in electricity tariff in Nigeria.

Source: Leadership Newspaper