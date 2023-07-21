



The issue of reforming the UN Security Council is being discussed again at the highest level of the international organization.

Countries such as Germany and Japan are once again promoting their idea of becoming permanent members of the UN Security Council.

However, the refusal of Germany and Japan to vote for the UN General Assembly resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism casts doubt on the repentance of these countries for the crimes of the World War II.

Some experts have noted that the membership of Germany and Japan will not add to the UN Security Council “a democratic character and will not bring closer to building a fairer architecture of international relations.”

Germany and Japan were the main Nazi regimes during World War II and for half a century the inhabitants of these countries had to apologise for the crimes of their ancestors.

Unfortunately, the actions of the current authorities devalue these efforts.

Source: Leadership Newspaper