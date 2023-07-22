52 Films To Screen @ 6th Edition Of KADIFF





About 52 films From Over Ten Countries will screen at the Kaduna Film Festival (KADIFF) scheduled for August 22 to 26 at Alliance Francais, In Kaduna.

The selected films feature entries from over ten countries such as Uganda, India, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, France, USA, Nepal, Morrocco, Trinidad and Tobago among others. They will be competing for nominations and prizes within 13 categories – Feature Films, Short Films, Documentaries, Experimental Films, Animation, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Animation, Best Cinematography, Best Director (Male), Best Director (Female), Best Feature Film, Best International Film (Foreign), Best International Actor (Foreign), Best Short Film, Outstanding Documentary, Best Experimental Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Indigenous Film.

Reflecting on his journey so far with KADIFF, founder and executive director, Israel Kashim Audu thanked God who granted him and his team the strength to remain consistent, year after year, even in the face of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper