Aboh Mbaise Interim Chair Behind Plan To Destabilize Imo Security Youth Advocacy Initiative – GLOs





The Sole Administrator of Aboh Mbaise LGA, of Imo State, Barr. Mrs. Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim, has been accused of being behind the recent sudden resignations of three Youth Advocates’ Leaders, a soft power initiative of the Imo State Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs (MOHSAVA).

Some Government Liaison Officers (GLOs) in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area made the allegation, accusing Njoku-Ehirim of inducing them to resign from their appointments with promises of monetary and material gifts.

The Youth Advocates’ Leaders program is a budding program set up by Commissioner Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, to groom a cadre of young men as leaders in the peace-making and conflict resolution aspects of the security mandates of the ministry. Following a recent evaluation of the pilot testing of the Imo Youth Advocates program in Aboh Mbaise LGA, the ministry had announced plans to expand the program state-wide to cover all the political Wards in Imo State.

However, if the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper