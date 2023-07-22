Army Launches Operation ‘Hakorin Damisa’ To Curtail Incessant Violence In Plateau





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has formally flagged off the ongoing operations to quell the unfortunate herder/farmer clashes in Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

The operation, which was launched to mitigate the crisis in Mangu LGA particularly, has progressively tackled the deteriorating security situation in the Local Government Area, restoring relative peace in the area.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachwuku, on Saturday, the operation was code-named ‘Hakorin Damisa’.

Addressing the troops during the flag-off, the Army Chief charged them to stamp out every form of security threat in the locality and on the Plateau in general even as he urged them to sustain swift and timely response to distress calls.

He added that they should also make it a point of duty to feedback the community concerned. This, he pointed out, will build the people’s confidence in the ongoing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper