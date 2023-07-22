FG’s Students Loans Act Is Retrogressive, Says Varsity Don





Prof. Adelaja Odukoya of the University of Lagos has picked holes in the Students Loan Act, which President Bola Tinubu signed into law, saying the impact of the Student Loan Act, of 2023 will increase the level of illiteracy.

The Don made this disclosure at a symposium organized by a civil society, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) which centred on the Nigeria Student Loan Act, 2023 with the theme, “Will Student Loan Increase Access to Public Higher Education in Nigeria” which was held in Lagos.

According to him, Nigeria as a nation had just signed a permanent pact on underdevelopment and backwardness with crime rate increasing, adding that it could trigger disengagement of lecturers at the universities across all boards if the student loan acts signed by the new administration is implemented in the country.

Adelaja added that the student loan Act is an illegality as the Federal Government has not been funding education that intends to be on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper