HURIWA Asks Vatican To Make Priest Who Helped ‘Biafran Children’ A Saint 





Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Friday, asked the Vatican in Rome, Italy, to make an Irish Catholic priest, Dermot Doran, a saint for showing extraordinary kindness to hundreds of thousands of children in Igbo Land during the Nigeria’s civil war from July 6, 1967 to January 15, 1970.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said Priest Doran dedicated his life to salvaging Biafran children during the war by providing food and other aid supplies to them despite the danger to his life.

Doran, who provided aid to thousands of distressed Biafran children during the bloody civil war with the Nigerian state, died on May 19, 2023 at the age of 88.

Dermot was the arrowhead of the Biafran airlift, which brought 60,000 tons of aid to now South-East of Nigeria. He arrived in Nigeria in 1961, not long after being ordained as a member of the Holy Ghost Fathers, a Roman Catholic congregation also known as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper