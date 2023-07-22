Ibori Moves To Appeal Latest UK Forfeiture Judgement





Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has said he was ready to appeal the latest United Kingdom (UK) forfeiture judgement against him, saying that he was being persecuted by the British Judge.

The UK authorities was said to have launched proceedings to seize more than £101.5 million from Ibori, who had pleaded guilty to money laundering charges and served sentence.

Before the judgement was passed, there were reports that Ibori’s lawyers had advised him to plead guilty in possible exchange for a lesser sentence.

David Tomlinson, a judge at Southwark Crown Court said he has made “factual findings” about the funds and made a formal order on Friday to compel Ibori to refund a further £101.5 million.

Jonathan Kinnear, the senior prosecutor, told the court on Thursday that the total amount of money that should be confiscated from Ibori was £101.5 million.

The lawyer further informed the court that Ibori risks a fresh five to 10 years prison sentence should…





Source: Leadership Newspaper