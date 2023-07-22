Meet Rising Afrobeats Star, Gezee





The evolution of social media has changed alot of narratives around musicians across the world, especially the Gen Z, coupled with the level of competition on the Nigerian music scene, mostly in the afrobeats genre.

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Gezee, whose real name is Okolie Godfrey Chidiebere was born on November 9, 1998. He is a singer and songwriter. His face is already on the digital space, but just making his way into the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Gezee started his music journey in 2016. He has released alot of demos and two “officially” released singles “No worry” in 2022 and “Lowlo” in 2019. His new song “Design”, is currently doing numbers on “Boomplay” with over a million streams in it first week of release. “Design” debuted 1 on Nigeria iTunes charts in less than 24 hours of it release.

Gezee was born and raised in Enugu State, Nigeria. He started primary school at Central School Agbudu, Ihe, Enugu. He graduated from the Institute of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper