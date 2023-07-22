NGO Donates Food Items To Widows In FCT





In order to ameliorate the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on petrol, a humanitarian group, Zed-Faith Foundation International (ZFFI) has donated food items worth millions of naira to widows in Dagbana Community of the FCT.

The gesture was to mark the 2023 Widows Day.

Speaking at the event, CEO/founder of ZFFI, Mr Daniel Onyeka Newman, said the vulnerable, especially widows with dependants needed all the love and support due to the current economic hardship.

Mr Newman, who was represented by the country director of ZFFI, Mr Chnnaya Innocent Chikwado, explained that his love for humanity and zeal to always put smiles on the faces of people prompted the willful donation.

He urged the beneficiaries to never lose hope and continue to pray for the country and its people to overcome the present challenges.

While urging the government to consider the vulnerable in the planned palliative measures it plans to roll out soon, Mr Newman advised that credible NGOs such as ZFFI, which is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper