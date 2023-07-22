Stop Intimidating Fubara, Ex-PANDEF Spokesman Tells Wike





A former national publicity secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, has called on the immediate-past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to stop intimidating his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, Sara-Igbe accused Wike of acting as if he was still the chief executive officer of the State.

The former PANDEF official said: “I will appeal to former Governor Wike to leave the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, alone to govern the state. What we saw two days ago was shameful; he did not follow protocol.

“He still behaves like the governor. He is not the governor; Sim is the governor. So Sim should be allowed to run as a governor. He should not intimidate the boy. He should give him free hands to work.

“Nobody did that to him. If someone did that, he would not accept it. So, why will he go about and be intimidating the young man, appointing Commissioners for him.

“Yesterday, he was the last to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper