‘All-Star’ Edition, N120m Grand Prize – All You Need To Know About BBNaija 8





It’s no longer news that the 8th edition of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), will kick off this Sunday night, July 23, 2023.

According to the organisers, the Housemates will battle for the grand prize of N120million in the next 70 days. The show ends on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Tagged ‘All-Star Season’, the eventual winner of the reality TV show will walk away with the grand prize of N120 million among other consolation prizes.

TV personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, returns again as the host of the show, while popular singer, KCee, is expected to be on stage at the launch tonight.

As a reward for fans this season, 30 lucky fans will win N1million each in the Fan Lock Challenge where they have the opportunity to lock in their top three favourite Housemates all through the season.





Source: Leadership Newspaper