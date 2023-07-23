Doping Allegation: Former AFN Tech Director Wants Support For Amusan





Former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Sunday Adeleye, has canvassed maximum support from all stakeholders for World record holder Tobi Amusan as she battles with doping allegation, not thanks to Athletics Intergrity Unit (AIU).

Amusan was recently accused by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of failing multiple drug tests, an allegation that could destroy her blossoming career.

Due to the allegation, Amusan has already been suspended from participating in any event after winning three successive tournaments in 2023.

The current world record holder in the 100m women’s hurdles has vowed to clear her name before the commencement of the 2023 World Athletics Championships which will start on August 19.

Should the 26-year-old record-breaking athlete fails to clear her name before then, she would remain banned from the sport and would miss the opportunity of defending her title at the tournament next month.

In reaction to the doping scandal, Sunday Adeleye…





Source: Leadership Newspaper