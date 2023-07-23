JUST-IN: BBNaija Returns Ex-Housemates For All-Star Season





In an unexpected twist, the organisers of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, have returned former participants in the show spanning different editions as Housemates for the latest All-Star edition, which begun on Sunday night.

The first housemate to be unveiled was CeeC – a lawyer by training. She was followed by another former housemate, Kiddwaya.

The third Housemate to be introduced was Doyin, who was followed by Frodd.

Save for further twists, the All-Star edition or Season 8 of the show is expected to be filled with former participants in the previous editons of the show, hence it’s code-named All-Star edition.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper