New Innovations Aimed At Unlocking Potential Of AI For Growth, Says Huawei Cloud CEO





Chief executive officer of Huawei Cloud, Zhang Ping’an, has disclosed that the unveiling of Pangu Model 3.0 and Ascend AI Cloud services was aimed at empowering industry customers and partners while also unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for transformative growth across a range of sectors.

Ping’an made this known while delivering his keynote remarks at Huawei’s Developer Conference held recently in China.

According to him, the new innovations was targeted at bringing forth new industry opportunities and technological advancements driven by the AI wave.

“Huawei Cloud Pangu models will empower everyone from every industry with an intelligent assistant, making them more productive and efficient. We will uphold our mission of AI for Industries, and use Pangu models to reshape all industries with AI,” he said.

Pangu Models 3.0 is a system of pre-trained models that can be quickly adapted to meet scenario-specific needs and address complex challenges…





Source: Leadership Newspaper