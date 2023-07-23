Nigerian Youth Advocate, Wins New Africa Leadership Hall Of Fame Award





Nigerian youth advocate and former special Assistant to Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Ann-Melody Oluwakemi Areola has been conferred with the Leadership Hall of Fame Award in Ghana as one of the 110 Outstanding Women in Africa for 2022.

The award is coming on the heel of her excellent contributions to youth empowerment projects, discourse and being a voice for the voiceless youth across Nigeria and Africa

Receiving the award, Miss Areola thanked the organisers for deeming it fit to recognize her, stressing that she never knew that her little contribution across Africa is being observed.

The eloquent youth Advocate dedicated the award to all the youth in Africa.

“I am really surprised to have been given this award and being found worthy to be in the midst of these lovely people across Africa is really a privilege. To be counted among the 110 most Outstanding Women in Africa is no mean feat

“I just want to thank the organizers and dedicate this award to so many young…





Source: Leadership Newspaper