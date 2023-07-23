NITDA, US Govt Partner To Unlock Growth Opportunities In Tech Space





The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, is bringing together African and international stakeholders in the tech space, to unlock growth opportunities, and build the tech ecosystem in Africa, through the Global Tech Africa (GTA), summit/conference.

The Global Tech Africa (GTA) summit/conference is an initiative of the Future Map Foundation designed and implemented by Ascend Studios Foundation.

Africa is poised to play a critical role in the global tech ecosystem, providing innovation, talent, and new market opportunities in areas such as mobile technology, e-commerce, fintech, ag-tech, and the digital economy.

The director general of NITDA, Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, emphasised the opportunities GTA can bring to Africa with Nigeria playing a significant role in driving the growth of the African tech ecosystem.

To him, “Nigeria’s tech prowess ignites a flame of innovation that illuminates Africa’s path towards a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper