Plateau Varsity Alumnus Donates Books To Alma Mater On Return From PhD Studies Abroad





A former student of Plateau State University (PLASU), who recently completed his PhD studies in Northumbria University, Newcastle, United Kingdom, Dr. Moses Dang, has donated assorted books on Management Courses to the State University.

Dr. Dang said he approached his colleagues n the United Kingdom for the book donations in order to support Plateau State University back home because he knew the demands for such books back home and the impact they would have in the educational development of the students.

Dang also took to his Facebook page on Thursday to explain how he came about the books he donated to his alma mater in Nigeria.

He wrote: “These second consignment of assorted management textbooks donated by colleagues from Northumbria University UK, were successfully handed over to the Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. Matur today. I am highly honoured that I have an opportunity to continue contributing in my small measure to the development of PLASU….





Source: Leadership Newspaper