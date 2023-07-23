Raw Power 2023 Crusade Offers Succour For Less-privileged Nigerians In Lagos





Barely few months after the General Overseer of the Unveiling The Veiled Ministry, Prophetess, Rose Kelvi, fed 5,000 widows, she is set to bring succour to Nigerians again with her ‘Raw Power 2023’ crusade, which will take place in Lagos.

Kelvin, who has consistently reiterated the need for Nigerians to support the poor and vulnerable in the society in times like this, is expected to continue her philanthropic gestures as thousands of people are set to gather at the Raw Power Crusade 2023 crusade.

The event, which is scheduled to take place at the Ogwuala Prayer Ground in Lagos on July 30, 2023, is expected to fete the people with gifts and lead them towards a life-transforming experience.

Prophetess Rose Kelvin, a renowned prophetic and deliverance minister, will preach hope and salvation to Lagosians at the crusade.

The Raw Power Crusade 2023 is a platform for the Prophetess to demonstrate the power of God and perform miracles that will change lives forever.

As the social media…





Source: Leadership Newspaper