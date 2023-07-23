Unknown Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen, Set Patrol Van Ablaze In Delta





Two yet-to-be identified Police officers attached to the Dragon Patrol Team of Delta State Police Command have been murdered around Oleh Roundabout on the Ughelli-Asaba Road in Isoko South local government area of the State

A commercial driver, who plied the route and witnessed the scene, confirmed the incident, which has made travellers and motorists to abandon the road.

According to him, “all vehicles parked with their passengers and fled into the bush for fear of being shot by the hoodlums as the suspected robbers fired shots sporadically.”

While confirming he saw the lifeless bodies of the two policemen on the road, he said their patrol van was set on fire by the assailants.

“Before we could come out from the bush where we hid ourselves, another police van came to take the dead officers away.

“The suspects came in droves. After killing the two officers, they set the patrol van ablaze and carted away weapons and other belongings of the police officers,” he added.

Source: Leadership Newspaper