100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa For Unveiling August 30





Arrangements have been concluded for the 100 most notable peace icons in Africa to be honoured in acknowledgement and recognition of their roles in promoting peaceful co-existence on the continent.

The award ceremony being spearheaded by Peace Ambassador Agency Global, African Transformer Institute (ATI) in partnership with World Peace Ambassadors, American Management University, and International Peace Commission seeks to give appreciate these individuals who be crowned “Peace Icons and grand Commander of Peace in Africa numbering about 100 across countries in African continent.

“This list is a tribute to the remarkable achievements of these individuals and a testament to the enduring human,” the organisers said in a statement.

Sources from ranks of people spearheading this pan-African event said proceeds will be deployed to offer scholarships to over 20,000 students selected from across the countries on the continent.

Also, massive pipe-borne water projects will be embarked upon…





Source: Leadership Newspaper