Cinematographer, 3 Others Jailed For Cybercrime In Kwara





The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of four persons including a 21-year-old Cinematographer, Abiodun Ayomide, over offences bordering on impersonation and internet fraud.

Other convicts included Bello Lateef, Azeez Olarewaju and Aderoju Kayode.

Abiodun and Bello were prosecuted on separate charges before Justice Adebayo Yusuf, same as Azeez and Aderoju before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Count 2 of the charge against Abiodun reads: “That you, Abiodun Ayomide, sometime in January 2020 to December 2020 in Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court did knowingly have under your control the sum of N7,190,187 paid into your Access Bank account number 0108778482 which is reasonably suspected to be unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 319A of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under the same Law”.

The charge…





Source: Leadership Newspaper