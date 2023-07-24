C’River Women Engineers Reward STEM Competitors With Scholarship, Others





In an effort to encourage more women to go into engineering field, the Association of Practicing Women Engineers in Nigeria (APWEN), Calabar chapter, at the weekend, awarded scholarship, cash prizes and gift items to winners of STEM competition in Cross River State.

The lucky beneficiaries of the scholarship and cash prizes included Collette Daniel of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Calabar, for beating other contestants to emerge first; Maduka Mensah of the West African People’s Institute, who got a prize for taking second position, as well as Bassey Effioanwan of the FGGC Calabar, who came third.

Speaking on the theme ‘She Engineer and Digitalization’ at a one-day public lecture, Engr. Dr. Mary Ann O. Ezugwu, FNSE, charged benefiaries of the scholarship award not to relent in hard work, stressing that with hard work, more can be achieved.

The association also presented a meritorious award of honour to Engr. U. B. Ekong, Engr. Ross Ekpenyong, Engr Joseph Ukpata and Engr…





Source: Leadership Newspaper