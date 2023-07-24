High Food Prices: Vulnerables Exploiting Vulnerables, Says FCCPC





The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Agency (FCCPC) has said that one of the major causes of food crises in Nigeria was the fact that the vulnerable citizens were exploiting each other simply because some market men and women are not considerate when it comes pricing.

Speaking during a multi-stakeholder workshop on fair food prices in collaboration with Consumers International recently in Lagos, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, disclosed that the topic was very important because even the President recently declared a state of emergency on food security.

According to him, while It’s a known fact that, climate change and the war between Russia and Ukraine have caused serious problems to global food production, factors in the value chain were even a bigger issue.

He noted that both farmers and consumers in Nigeria are poor, which shows that something was actually wrong.

The FCCPC boss further disclosed that, they understand the position of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper