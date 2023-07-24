JUST-IN: Tribunal Sacks LP’s Okolie As Reps Member, Returns Elumelu





The National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Delta State, on Monday, sacked Hon. Ngozi Omolie of the Labour Party (LP), as Member of the House of Representatives representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency of Delta State.

In her place, the Tribunal returned a former occupant of the Legislative seat, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the rightful winner of the February 25 National Assembly election in the constituency.

Source: Leadership Newspaper