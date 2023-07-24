Ministerial List: Olajengbesi Threatens Lawsuit If FCT Indigene Is Omitted





With 56 days gone into the 60-day grace period that President Bola Tinubu has to submit the list of his ministerial nominees to the National Assembly for consideration, an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has threatened a lawsuit if an indigene from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is omitted from the ministerial list.

Olajengbesi, the Managing Partner of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, said the FCT should not be denied the benefits of a state as envisaged by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He reiterated that it will be injustice for the about four million FCT indigenes and population if the current administration of President Tinubu does not give the FCT a ministerial slot.

Olajengbesi said it was crucial for the President to obey a January 2018 Appeal Court judgement, which ruled that indigenous people of the FCT are entitled to ministerial slots as provided by the combined provisions of sections 147 (3), 299, 14 (3) & 42 of the 1999…







