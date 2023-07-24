Quelea Birds: Kebbi Govt Begins Aerial Spray





The Kebbi State government has commenced aerial spray against quelea birds which has devastated some farmlands in three local government areas of the state.

The councils are Argungu, Bagudo and Kalgo where the quelea birds remained serious threat to their agricultural crops.

At the flag-off ceremony yesterday at Ambursa International Airport in Birnin Kebbi metropolis, Governor Nasir Idris said the exercise was meant to ensure the protection of crops during the current farming season.

The governor who was represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Yakubu Bala Tafidan Yauri, said the government decided to fight quelea birds to ensure high crop yield.

He warned both farmers and other communities bordering the affected farmlands to desert the designated areas where the exercise would take place.

Two companies, Yombe Nigeria Limited and Aixel Nigeria Limited have been engaged by the state government to conduct the exercise.





Source: Leadership Newspaper