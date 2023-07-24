Saudi Club ‘Submit World-record £259m Bid’ For Mbappe As PSG Star Mulls Exit





Al-Hilal have reportedly submitted a record-breaking offer to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are said to have been left infuriated by Mbappe’s desire to run down his contract and will reportedly look to sell the 24-year-old this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing in a year’s time. They are convinced that he has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024 but there is still a chance that he could move to Al-Hilal for a world-record fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

claimed that Al-Hilal have submitted a formal offer in the region of £259million, which would smash the existing record of £191m that was paid by PSG to sign Neymar from Barcelona six years ago. Talks on the player’s side are yet to begin, although CBS Sports are reporting that an unprecedented salary package of around £11m per week could be on the table if Al-Hilal’s bid is accepted.

The Saudi outfit are reportedly prepared to let Mbappe join Real Madrid after just one year…





Source: Leadership Newspaper