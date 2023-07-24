Self-reliance: 1,000 UniAbuja Students Now Business Owners – VC





The Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja(UniAbuja), Prof. Rasheed Na’Allah, has disclosed that more than 1,000 students of the institution have registered their private companies with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Na’Allah, who disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Monday, said his goal was to reposition the University students to become global citizens.

He said the University, in the last four years, has created a solid relationship with the industry to boost the potential of students.

“We are the partners of Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We are not just an ordinary partner, we are a major partner. We work together in so many things. Every year in December, we celebrate our partnership to count what is it we have achieved and we always come back to review our achievement.

“The industries are constantly working with us and everytime we are always seeing something new. One of the newest things for example this time…





Source: Leadership Newspaper