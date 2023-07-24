



Twitter owner Elon Musk yesterday said he plans to rebrand the platform and do away with the iconic brand logo.

In a tweet, Elon Musk said, “X.com now points to twitter.com”. “Interim X logo goes live later today”.

In a series of posts on his Twitter account, Musk said that he’s looking to make the change worldwide as soon as on Monday.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”, Musk tweeted.

Musk has hinted at replacing the familiar blue bird logo with a new symbol, probably something that resembles his all-time favourite “X.” Along with this, he has also said that a post on Twitter, usually called a tweet, will be renamed to an “X”.

Twitter owner also responded to various queries from people who were curious to know about the upcoming changes at Twitter.

A Twitter account called WOLF asked him, ‘’What will be the new name for a tweet…





Source: Leadership Newspaper