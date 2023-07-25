Bandits Abduct 3 Niger Villagers, Injure Security Men, Burn Vehicles





Bandits have again attacked Garin Gabas near Yakila in Rafi local government area of Niger State and abducted three villagers.

They injured two security men and set ablaze two security operational vehicles.

It was learnt that the bandits targeted herds of cattle in the village for rustling but were unlucky because the cows were relocated to a safer place in Zungeru.

Irked by the development, the bandits numbering about 100, went on rampage, shot and burnt the property of the villagers including two operational vehicles parked at the primary school in a community where the security men used as a camp.

In reaction to the incident, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, sympathised with the people of Kagara Emirate Council over the attack and promised to end the security challenges in the state.

Governor Bago in a statement by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the attack as unfortunate and commiserated with the families of the victims.

The governor appealed to the people…





Source: Leadership Newspaper