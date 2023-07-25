BBNaija All Stars: Adekunle Emerges First Head Of House





Big Brother Naija Season 8 housemate, Adekunle, has emerged the first Head of House (HoH) in the reality TV show.

This was announced after the housemates had their first Head of House games on Monday evening.

Following his performance, Big Brother announced Adekunle as the first Head of House for the season.

A lot has changed since the last time Adekunle walked Biggie’s corridors. For starters, he is now the proud owner of an ear piercing outfit.

Adekunle, a native of Lagos State, considers his first time on the show a learning curve that helped him gain a new perspective on life and hopes his experience will take him to the top this time around.

“Last season, I was at a point where I was trying to rediscover myself. I was trying to react, relate and adapt to a new environment with new people. This time things will be different.

“This is my second chance to win the money. Fuel is expensive o,” Adekunle stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper