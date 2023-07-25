Equities Market Opens Positive, Up By N144bn





The Nigerian equities market opened the week positively as demand for Okomu Oil Plc and 31 others drove the market higher by N144 billion.

The All-Share Index rose by 264.89 per cent, representing a gain of 0.41 per cent, to close at 65,268.28 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N144 billion to close at N35.539 trillion.

The market positive performance was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; Okomu Oil, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, NASCON Allied Industries, FBN Holdings (FBNH) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company.

This week, analysts at United Capital Plc, said: “we expect increased activities on the floor of the exchange, in terms of volume and value traded. This expectation is hinged on the prevailing investors’ sentiment toward listed corporates, particularly the Banks, which has been positive since the new FG administration took charge, on the back of the favourable policies that were introduced…





Source: Leadership Newspaper