Foreign Transactions Rise To N145.1bn In Stock Market In H1





Amid the bounce of a new administration and raft of changes in government policies, total foreign transactions performed by investors at the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) grew to N145.08 billion in the first six months (H1) of 2023.

This is, according to the recently released data on domestic and foreign portfolio investment report in Nigeria’s equity trading for the month of June 2023. It will be recalled that the total foreign transactions in the first four months of 2023, stood at N62.18 billion owing to the soaring inflation, prolonged FX scarcity as well as uncertainties building up to the 2023 elections.

The report prepared on a monthly basis by NGX Regulation Limited with trading figures from market operators on their Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) flows, revealed that, total domestic transactions on the Exchange stood at N1.306 trillion whilst total foreign transactions stood at N145.08 billion at the end of the period under review.

Source: Leadership Newspaper