JUST-IN: Gunmen Abduct Ex-FCE Provost, Driver In Ogun





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday evening, abducted the immediate-past Provost of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Ayodele Adetayo Ajayi.

Ajayi was kidnapped alongside with his wife and driver around 7:17pm somewhere between Ba’Agbon and Ikija Villages in the Olodo axis on the stretch of the Abeokuta – Ibadan highway in Odeda Local government area of Ogun State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the former Provost and the two others were returning home in Abeokuta from Olodo village where his wife runs a private Nursery and Primary School when their abductors suddenly emerged from the bush, started shooting in the direction of motorists, thereby forcing all vehicular movements before pouncing on their victims.

A source close to the FCE, where Ajayi still lectures in the CRS Department, told LEADERSHIP that Ajayi’s wife was later released, but himself and his driver were taken away.

As at the time of filing this report, the abductors…





Source: Leadership Newspaper